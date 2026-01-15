Titans set to interview Mike McCarthy Saturday

The Titans were hoping to land an interview with John Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy, but they are currently out of the running for his services now that Harbaugh and the Giants are working to finalize a deal.

Another coach with a Super Bowl win on his resume is on their radar, however. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team is set to interview former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Saturday.

McCarthy was also thought to be a candidate with the Giants before they honed in on Harbaugh as their next coach. McCarthy went 125-77-2 while winning Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay and he went 49-35 during a six-year run with the Cowboys.

The Titans are also expected to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon this weekend.