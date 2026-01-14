Steelers request interviews with Brian Flores, Anthony Weaver

There are now two more known candidates to replace Mike Tomlin as head coach of the Steelers, including one individual who is plenty familiar with the club.

According to multiple reports, Pittsburgh has put in a request to interview Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Multiple reports also indicate that the Steelers have requested Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Flores, 44, spent the 2022 season with Pittsburgh as the club’s senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach before Minnesota hired him to be its defensive coordinator in 2023. By most accounts, Flores made a positive impact and was well-liked in his one season with the Steelers, making it unsurprising that the club would want to interview him after Tomlin’s departure.

Flores has also interviewed with the Ravens after the fellow AFC North club fired John Harbaugh last week.

Weaver, 45, has served as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. He is also familiar with the division, as Weaver coached for the Ravens from 2021-2023 as defensive line coach and was the Browns’ defensive line coach from 2014-2015.

Weaver also played for the Ravens from 2002-2005 before finishing his career as a defensive end with the Texans from 2006-2008.