Matthew Stafford: Injured finger feels “great”

After injuring the index finger on his throwing hand during Saturday’s wild-card win over the Panthers, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said of the situation, “It wasn’t great.”

Four days later, that has changed.

“Great,” Stafford told reporters on Wednesday when asked how the finger feels.

He reiterated that he doesn’t believe the cold weather in Chicago on Sunday night will be a factor for the finger. “I think it should be good,” Stafford said.

Stafford said he won’t be wearing anything on the finger during the game at Chicago, and there was no swelling after the opening-round playoff game.

“We did a good job of jumping on it, wrapping it before the plane and all that stuff,” Stafford said. “Whatever was there is gone now. It feels good.”

Stafford was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Which is no surprise. Even if Stafford’s finger were amputated, he’d find a way to practice and to play. And to play well.