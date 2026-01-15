Matthew Stafford was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a right finger injury that he insisted wouldn’t be a problem. The injury report confirmed that.

Stafford was a full participant on Wednesday’s report as the team began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Bears with a walk-through.

Stafford was 24-of-42 for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against Carolina.

The Rams practiced without cornerback Darious Williams (personal).

Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) and nose tackle Poona Ford (elbow) were limited.

Wide receiver Xavier Smith (wrist), cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle), tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) and safety Quentin Lake (foot) were full participants.