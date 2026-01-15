Commanders hire D.J. Williams as quarterbacks coach

The Commanders are hiring D.J. Williams as their quarterbacks coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Williams is the son of franchise legend Doug Williams, the Super Bowl XXII MVP in Washington’s 42-10 win over the Broncos. Doug Williams remains a senior advisor to the General Manager for the team.

D.J. Williams most recently was the quarterbacks coach for the Falcons, who fired head coach Raheem Morris after the season.

The younger Williams played quarterback for his father at Grambling and became an NFL assistant with the Saints in 2019. He joined the Falcons as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024 and moved into his current role in 2025.

The Commanders needed a new quarterbacks coach after promoting David Blough to offensive coordinator. Blough replaces Kliff Kingsbury, whom the Commanders fired at the end of the season.