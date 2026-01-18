Falcons announce Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach

The Falcons officially have a new head coach.

The team announced the hiring of Kevin Stefanski on Saturday night. The Falcons fired Raheem Morris after back-to-back 8-9 seasons and Stefanski became available after being fired by the Browns. He took Cleveland to the playoffs twice and won coach of the year twice in his first four seasons, but eight wins in the last two seasons led to the end of his tenure.

“We’re thrilled to land a lead-by-example leader in Kevin Stefanski who brings a clear vision for his staff, our team and a closely aligned focus on building this team on fundamentals, toughness and active collaboration with every area of the football operation,” Falcons president of football Matt Ryan said in a statement. “Coach Stefanski is a team-first leader who puts a premium on accountability for everyone and a player-driven culture. His experience in Cleveland and Minnesota has given him a great understanding of the importance of working in sync with scouting, personnel and the rest of the football staff to maximize talent across the roster and in doing everything possible to put our players in the best position to succeed. Kevin’s style of leadership, combined with the staff and infrastructure in place here in Atlanta, gives us confidence in our shared vision for the team and we are excited to have him as the leader of our football team.”

The Falcons finished in a three-way tie with the Panthers and Buccaneers at 8-9 during the 2025 season, but missed out on the playoffs due to tiebreaker rules. They’ll hope Stefanski has the right touch to make sure they finish free and clear of their divisional rivals in 2026 and beyond.