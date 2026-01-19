Bills fire Sean McDermott

Monday morning brought another bombshell coaching move in the NFL.

According to multiple reports, the Bills have fired Sean McDermott. The move comes less than 48 hours after the team’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs.

McDermott went 98-50 over nine seasons in Buffalo and the Bills advanced to the playoffs in eight of those years. McDermott won eight games in those trips, but the team was never able to get over the hump in the postseason and advance to the Super Bowl.

The failure to make that progress has created the 10th coaching opening since the start of the 2025 season and, should he want to coach again right away, it makes McDermott an appealing candidate for the seven other jobs that have yet to be filled around the league.