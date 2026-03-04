 Skip navigation
Report: Giants to release LB Bobby Okereke

  
Published March 3, 2026 09:32 PM

The Giants have informed linebacker Bobby Okereke that they are releasing him at the start of the league year on March 11, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Okereke was entering the final year of a four-year, $40 million contract, and his release will save them $9 million this season.

He started all 17 games in 2025, totaling 143 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and six passes defensed.

In his three seasons with the Giants, Okereke recorded 385 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles and 19 pass breakups.

Okereke, who turns 30 on July 29, played four seasons in Indianapolis after the Colts made him a third-round pick in 2019.