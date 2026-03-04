Drew Dalman’s retirement allows Bears to recover $4 million in bonus money

The surprise retirement of Bears center Drew Dalman comes with a potentially significant cost.

Beyond the decision to walk away from $24 million over the next two years of his three-year, Dalman could be required to return to the Bears the balance of his signing bonus payment.

He received $6 million up front on a three-year deal. He has earned $2 million of it. The Bears may seek to recover $4 million.

The logic is simple. A signing bonus isn’t free money; it’s an advance against future performance. The $6 million covers the three years of the contract, earned at the rate of $2 million per year.

In 2025, his first with the Bears, Dalman started all 17 regular-season games and two playoff games. He took 100 percent of the regular-season snaps in a year that ended with his first Pro Bowl berth.

It’s unknown why Dalman walked away from football at age 27, and after only five NFL seasons. It would be foolish to completely rule out the possibility that he wanted the Bears to adjust his deal after a stellar first season in Chicago, and that the Bears declined to do so.

Until Dalman addresses the decision himself, the reason(s) for it won’t be known. If, however, the move had anything to do with his contract, it’s possible that a sweetener from the Bears could lure him back.