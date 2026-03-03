 Skip navigation
Maxx Crosby betting odds swing farther toward the Bears

  
Published March 3, 2026 06:59 PM

To the extent the betting markets mean anything, there’s increasing momentum toward a trade that would send defensive end Maxx Crosby to Chicago.

As of this morning, the Bears were +200 favorites to land Crosby at DraftKings. By the afternoon, the Bears had become -135 favorites. As of this posting, those are the odds.

The Raiders have +165 odds to keep Crosby. The Cowboys and Bills have slid to +1200, with the Buccaneers and Patriots at +1300.

The Eagles land at +1400, with five teams at +2000: the Rams, Lions, Commanders, Ravens, and 49ers.

A deal can be reached at any time. It can’t be finalized until the new league year begins next Wednesday.