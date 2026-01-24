Steelers announce agreement with Mike McCarthy

The Steelers have confirmed that Mike McCarthy is set ot become their next head coach.

The team announced that they have reached a verbal agreement with McCarthy on Saturday afternoon. The announcement comes after multiple reports indicated that the Steelers had decided to make McCarthy their fourth head coach since 1969.

McCarthy has a 174–112–2 regular season recornd and an 11-11 postseason record over 18 years as the head coach of the Packers and Cowboys. That postseason record includes Green Bay’s Super Bowl XLV win over his new employers.

That kind of experience makes the 62-year-old McCarthy a major departure from his immediate predecessors in Pittsburgh. Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin had no head coaching experience when the Steelers hired them. All three of those coaches went on to win at least one Super Bowl during their time in the job and the Steelers will be hoping McCarthy can deliver the same kind of success.