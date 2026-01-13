Mike Tomlin steps down after 19 years with Steelers

It’s happening.

Within the past hour, a G.M. with another team texted that Mike Tomlin will be stepping down as head coach of the Steelers. ESPN.com reports that, indeed, he is.

After 19 years, Tomlin is moving on. The expectation, we’re told, is that he’ll step away from coaching for at least a year. It’s been believed that he has an offer in hand with a network. The current prevailing sentiment is he’ll land at Fox. (Every network will surely want him.)

It’s also possible, in theory, that a team with an opening will try to make him an offer he won’t refuse, while also coming to an agreement with the Steelers on compensation.

Regardless, after nearly two decades in Pittsburgh, Tomlin will be moving on from the Steelers.

We’ll have more to come on where the Steelers go from here, in only their fourth head-coaching search since they hired Chuck Noll during the first Nixon administration.