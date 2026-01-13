 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin steps down after 19 years with Steelers

  
Published January 13, 2026 02:11 PM

It’s happening.

Within the past hour, a G.M. with another team texted that Mike Tomlin will be stepping down as head coach of the Steelers. ESPN.com reports that, indeed, he is.

After 19 years, Tomlin is moving on. The expectation, we’re told, is that he’ll step away from coaching for at least a year. It’s been believed that he has an offer in hand with a network. The current prevailing sentiment is he’ll land at Fox. (Every network will surely want him.)

It’s also possible, in theory, that a team with an opening will try to make him an offer he won’t refuse, while also coming to an agreement with the Steelers on compensation.

Regardless, after nearly two decades in Pittsburgh, Tomlin will be moving on from the Steelers.

We’ll have more to come on where the Steelers go from here, in only their fourth head-coaching search since they hired Chuck Noll during the first Nixon administration.