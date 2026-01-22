 Skip navigation
Grant Udinski set to interview with Bills on Sunday

  
Published January 22, 2026 11:10 AM

Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is scheduled for an interview with the Bills for their head coaching job.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Udinski is set to meet with the team on Sunday. The Bills fired Sean McDermott in the wake of last weekend’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Udinski is also in the running for the head coaching job in Cleveland. He’s slated for a second interview with the Browns on Friday.

Udinski was hired by the Jaguars after Liam Coen took over as the team’s head coach in 2025. He worked with Coen to construct an offense that helped the team finish sixth in the league in points scored and win the AFC South.