Mike Vrabel seeks his record-tying 17th win in his first season as Patriots head coach

  
Published January 22, 2026 02:58 PM

Mike Vrabel went 14-3 in his first regular season as the Patriots’ head coach, and he has now won two playoff games. A win in the AFC Championship Game would tie Vrabel for the most wins ever by a coach in his first season with a team, playoffs included.

George Seifert coached the 49ers to a 14-2 record in the regular season and 3-0 in the playoffs in 1989, his first on the job. Vrabel will attempt to tie Seifert’s NFL record of 17 wins in a coach’s first year with his team

Currently, Vrabel’s 16 wins have him tied for second place with Jim Caldwell, who went 14-2 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs in 2009, his first year as head coach of the Colts.

A win on Sunday against the Broncos would also make Vrabel the eighth coach in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team, joining Seifert, Caldwell, Gary Kubiak (2015 Broncos), Bill Callahan (2002 Raiders), Jon Gruden (2002 Buccaneers), Red Miller (1977 Broncos) and Don McCafferty (1970 Colts).