Bills announce completion of interview with Grant Udinski

  
Published January 25, 2026 02:52 PM

The Bills interviewed Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski on Sunday, the team announced.

Udinski, 30, just completed his first season as Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator under head coach Liam Coen. Udinski did not call plays, as Coen filled that role.

Udinski has been a fast riser since entering the coaching ranks after completing his collegiate playing career as a defensive end at Towson. He started as a graduate assistant at Baylor in 2018. He was a coaching assistant with the Panthers from 2020-21, overlapping with Joe Brady.

Udinski joined the Vikings’ staff under Kevin O’Connell in 2022. He transitioned from assistant to the head coach in his first season to assistant quarterbacks coach in his second season before also assuming the role of assistant offensive coordinator in 2024.

Udinski also is a candidate in Cleveland and Buffalo.