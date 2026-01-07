Browns to interview Jim Schwartz for head coach on Thursday

Cleveland’s defense has been one of the league’s best units since Jim Schwartz came aboard as defensive coordinator in 2023.

After firing Kevin Stefanski, the Browns may double down on their defense as an area of strength.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are interviewing Schwartz for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday.

The club will also interview offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on the same day.

Schwartz, 59, was Detroit’s head coach from 2009-2013, amassing a 29-51 record. The Lions made the postseason in 2011 after going 10-6, falling in the wild card round.

Since then, Schwartz has served as defensive coordinator for Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Cleveland — winning Super Bowl LII with the Eagles to cap the 2017 season.

“Jim’s an outstanding football coach,” Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said in his Monday press conference. “We have a lot of respect for him, a lot of appreciation for him, and he has certainly earned the right for consideration. But that’s something that we still have to discuss and obviously discuss with him.”

Cleveland has also requested interviews with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, and Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.