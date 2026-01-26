 Skip navigation
Philip Rivers withdraws from consideration for the Bills’ head coaching job

  
Published January 26, 2026 08:24 AM

Philip Rivers will not be following up his unlikely return to the NFL as a player with an unlikely move to the sidelines in Buffalo.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that Rivers has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Bills’ head coaching job. Rivers interviewed with the team after they fired Sean McDermott last week.

Rivers came out of retirement to join the Colts for the final weeks of the 2025 regular season, but was unable to win any games and the Colts were eliminated from playoff contention. He said his plan was to return to coaching his son’s high school team before the Bills offered a chance to dip his toe into the NFL coaching world.

Had the Bills hired him, Rivers would have been the third person to land an NFL head coaching job without any pro or college coaching experience. That could still happen or Rivers could try a more conventional entry point to a bid to become a head coach at some point in the future.