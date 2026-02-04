 Skip navigation
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Avoidance of 49ers’ practice facility for Super Bowl LX has nothing to do with substation

  
Published February 4, 2026 09:47 AM

No, neither of the Super Bowl teams will be practicing at the 49ers’ facility this week. And, no, it has nothing to do with the theory that the proximity of an electrical substation causes injuries.

The Seahawks will practice at Stanford, and the Patriots will practice at San Jose State. Both of those locations were used 10 years ago, for Super Bowl 50.

And the practice facilities are determined well in advance of the week of the game, typically as part of the formal proposal to host it.

That won’t stop those who think there’s something to the substation theory to make the link. Even if there’s nothing there.

Here’s the reality. If any players believe there’s something there, it’s better to not practice there. Which, bigger picture, could become an issue when the 49ers are trying to lure free agents there in March.

Even if it’s 99.9999 percent certain that practicing next to the substation has no negative impact, it’s 100-percent certain for any facility not next to one.