surtainthumb_020326.jpg
Surtain II: ‘Future is bright’ for the Broncos
blackcoachesthumb_020326.jpg
No black coaches hired in recent cycle
maddogthumb_020326.jpg
‘Mad Dog’ would be ‘shocked’ if SEA doesn’t win SB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Vrabel: We try to make Super Bowl week a normal week, knowing it’s not gonna be

  
Published February 4, 2026 11:15 AM

The Super Bowl is a sporting event unlike any other, with the participants facing a level of distractions that athletes rarely see. But the teams try to make the week before the game as normal as possible.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said on Wednesday morning in San Francisco that the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday practice schedule has been the same in San Francisco as it would have been if they were in New England and preparing for a home game.

“We try to make it as normal as we can, knowing that it’s not gonna be,” Vrabel said. “We try to stay on the same routine, try to keep the meeting times the same, the treatment times. The guys were able to work on Monday. Had yesterday off, there was a lot of activity in the hotel, the meeting rooms, guys getting together and watching tape. That’s what everyone has to do to get ready. The next 48 hours will be critical for us as we try to get into our normal routines for a Wednesday and a Thursday and then families get here and things ramp up.”

The Super Bowl isn’t a normal week for anyone, but a team that is able to prepare the way it normally would will be at an advantage on Super Bowl Sunday.