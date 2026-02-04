Browns’ brass say very little about the future of Jim Schwartz

On Tuesday, the Browns formally introduced new head coach Todd Monken. And none of the key figures who spoke to reporters said anything about the future of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is under contract through 2026 and reportedly wants out after not getting the top job.

“We think the world of Coach Schwartz,” owner Jimmy Haslam said. “I think Jim and Jim’s future is a subject for another day.”

Added G.M. Andrew Berry, "[W]e have a ton of respect for Jim and everything like that, there will be a time for that. But this is not the setting.”

Monken repeated the same talking points about Schwartz’s status: “Jim is an outstanding defensive coordinator, I think we all would agree with that. But I think it’s a little inappropriate for me to comment about that at this time.”

With or without Schwartz, Monken plans to play the same defense.

"[M]y anticipation is we’re not going to change the system,” Monken said. “Very difficult to go against — not planning on changing the system. We’re built for the system that they’re in currently. And I’m not going to get into staffing, because that’s not at this time to get into that. But they can be rest assured that we’re going to keep the same system. We’re still going to let them attack; we’re still going to let them play free. I can’t see any other way.

“They’re a big reason why I took this job, the defensive players. I didn’t take this job because of Jim Schwartz, I have a lot of respect for Jim Schwartz, as I would hope he has for me. But I’d tell you, because of the players that are here, the ownership, Andrew Berry and the ability to build this roster from the ground up on the offensive side. And I said this to the other guys, I didn’t think I’d say it, but I’m going to say it. When I was preparing for the Cleveland Browns, I wasn’t trying to chip Jim Schwartz, I was chipping Myles Garrett. And when I was sliding a protection to the outside backers or Grant Delpit that were blitzing off the edge, I was sliding the protection of the players. And when I was worried about throwing to the right against Denzel Ward or Tyson Campbell to the left, that’s who I was worried about throwing at.”

Monken said he has spoken to Schwartz, but Monken also reiterated that the team’s defense is about the players.

“It’s been a bitch, I apologize, to go against his defense six times over the last three years,” Schwartz said. “Schematically, and more importantly the players. Because ultimately, it’s a player’s game — that’s what it is. It’s our job as coaches to develop systems that allow your players to play fast. People talk about team speed. It’s really not about team speed, it’s about how they play on the field. And that’s developing schemes, in my opinion, or systems — as Coach Harbaugh used to call it, with elegant simplicity, where they can function at a high level and play fast. And that’s what you saw all the time with the guys that are here and the players that we have.

“But at the end of the day, I say this all the time, from an offensive or defensive perspective, it starts with having elite players and then having an elite coaching staff with you. And then you can call the game freely because of that, because of the talent you have, and then because of the coaches that help it come to life. You know, that’s what makes a coordinator elite — it’s not one individual person. And when we used to get ready for the Browns — it’ll be more fun to not have to worry about chipping 95 every down and distance, I can tell you that.”

It sounds as if Monken is content to proceed with another coordinator. And, frankly, he may prefer it. Given the loyalty the defensive players have to Schwartz and the fact that he was a finalist for Monken’s job, Monken’s message could be diluted and his authority could be undermined if the defensive players view Schwartz and not Monken as the guy in charge.

If that’s the case, why wouldn’t the Browns simply release him from his contract? Coordinators can’t be traded, so there’s no benefit to be gained by seeing if another team wants to do a deal.

There’s a chance it comes down to, as it often does, money. If Schwartz is fired, a new team could pay him less this year than he was due to make, with the Browns on the hook for the excess. So Schwartz could be waiting to be fired, and the team could be waiting for him to officially ask to be set free.