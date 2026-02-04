Jets hire Frank Reich as their offensive coordinator

The Jets have settled on their new offensive coordinator.

Frank Reich emerged as a candidate to join Aaron Glenn’s staff to call offensive plays before the Jets even fired offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and Reich emerged as the choice after the Jets went through the official search process in the wake of Engstrand’s dismissal. The Jets officially announced the hire on Wednesday morning.

Reich was 4-8 as the interim head coach for Stanford in 2025 and he was 41-43-1 as the head coach of the Colts and Panthers in the NFL. He’s also been an offensive coordinator with the Eagles and Chargers in 20 years as a coach. He also played in the NFL for more than a decade and spent one season as a quarterback with the Jets.

“Frank has a rare combination of experience, creativity, and calm under pressure,” Glenn said in a statement. “He’s lived this game from every angle — as a quarterback in this league and as a coach who’s led offenses at the highest level. He is unique in his ability to see the game for what it is right now and adapt when appropriate. Frank understands offense and how to utilize the strengths of players. I am looking forward to how he will help this team have success.”

With the coordinator position settled, the Jets can move onto figuring out who will be leading their offense on the field. Justin Fields remains under contract, but he was benched in 2025 and the team will likely be looking for other options as they move into the offseason.