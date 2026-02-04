Robert Spillane confident he’ll be in Patriots lineup in Super Bowl LX

Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane missed time with an ankle injury at the end of the regular season and he aggravated the issue in the AFC Championship Game, but he gave a positive update on his condition Wednesday.

Spillane did not practice at all last week, but said at a Wednesday morning media availability that he is confident that he will be able to play against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Spillane started the first 13 games of the regular season before missing New England’s final four games. He had 97 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He also had 14 tackles in the team’s three postseason games.

The Patriots will issue their first injury report of Super Bowl week after their Wednesday practice.