Aaron Donald, Kyle Shanahan, Fred Warner, Cam Heyward to serve as NBC pregame analysts for Super Bowl LX

  
Published February 4, 2026 12:52 PM

The last time NBC broadcast the Super Bowl, Aaron Donald effectively ended the game by pressuring Joe Burrow on fourth-and-1 to force an incompletion and a turnover on downs, sealing the Rams’ victory.

With the big game airing on NBC again on Sunday, Donald will again be featured — but this time before kickoff.

NBC Sports announced on Wednesday that Donald, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, and Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward will all be featured as guest pregame analysts for the network’s broadcast of Super Bowl LX.

The Super Bowl LX Pregame Show airs this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at Noon ET with Road to the Super Bowl.

Maria Taylor serves as the lead host for the pregame show, joined by co-hosts Jac Collinsworth and Noah Eagle. Analysts include Super Bowl champions Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison, and Devin McCourty, as well as former NFL quarterback Chris Simms. PFT’s Mike Florio, NBC News’ Steve Kornacki, NBC Sports fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry, and Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover round out the pregame team.