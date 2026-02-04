Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik: Tua Tagovailoa can absolutely bounce back

Bobby Slowik is new to the offensive coordinator role in Miami, but he’s not new to the team.

Slowik was the Dolphins’ senior passing game coordinator under Mike McDaniel in 2025 and he moved into his new role after Jeff Hafley was hired as the team’s new head coach. In a press conference on Wednesday, Slowik said “the bones are the same, the roots are the same” when asked how much his offense will resemble the one they ran with McDaniel before saying that it will evolve beyond where it was last year.

One key part of that evolution will be based on the quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa was benched in favor of Quinn Ewers late in the regular season and his future with the team is unclear thanks to that change, the coaching change and his outsize salary cap number. Slowik complimented the “grace” that Tagovailoa showed after being benched and said he believes in the quarterback’s ability to rebound.

“Tua can absolutely bounce back,” Slowik said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

If someone outside of Miami believes that’s the case, the Dolphins could move Tagovailoa and start Hafley’s run with a new face under center. The money — Tagovailoa is guaranteed $54 million in 2026 — will have to be worked out for that to happen and more clarity on where things are headed should develop in the coming weeks.