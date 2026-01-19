 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Weaver scheduled for second interview with Ravens

  
Published January 19, 2026 03:59 PM

The Ravens are set to start moving into their second round of interviews with head coaching candidates.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will be part of that process. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Weaver is scheduled for a second interview with the team on Tuesday.

Weaver is also expected to have an in-person interview with the Steelers this week. He was an assistant in Baltimore for three years before moving to his current role with the Dolphins for the last two seasons.

The Ravens are interviewing Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile on Monday. He is the 16th candidate to meet with the team, so Weaver will likely be getting company in the second round soon.