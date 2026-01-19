Anthony Weaver scheduled for second interview with Ravens

The Ravens are set to start moving into their second round of interviews with head coaching candidates.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will be part of that process. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Weaver is scheduled for a second interview with the team on Tuesday.

Weaver is also expected to have an in-person interview with the Steelers this week. He was an assistant in Baltimore for three years before moving to his current role with the Dolphins for the last two seasons.

The Ravens are interviewing Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile on Monday. He is the 16th candidate to meet with the team, so Weaver will likely be getting company in the second round soon.