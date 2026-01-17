Browns announce head coach interview with Grant Udinski

Could the Browns go particularly young at head coach?

It’s a possibility, as the team is interviewing Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski for the role on Saturday, the team announced.

Udinski, who just turned 30 on Jan. 12, would be the youngest head coach in modern NFL history if he were hired. Rams head coach Sean McVay currently has that distinction, as he was hired just before turning 31 in January 2017.

Udinski has been a fast riser, having joined the Vikings’ staff as assistant to the head coach in 2022, following two years with the Panthers as a coaching assistant.

He was promoted to Minnesota’s assistant QBs coach in 2023 and then added assistant offensive coordinator to his title in 2024.

The Jaguars hired him away to be their offensive coordinator under head coach Liam Coen last February. Udinski did not call plays, as Coen handled that role for Jacksonville.

Udinski is set to be the ninth person to interview with Cleveland for its head coaching vacancy in this cycle.