Bills complete interview with Broncos QB coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb

Broncos quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Davis Webb has finished an interview with the Bills for their head coaching vacancy.

The team announced the completion of the interview on Monday afternoon. It’s the first time that Webb has spoken to the Bills since they fired Sean McDermott last week and he was able to take the interview because the Broncos’ season ended with Sunday’s 10-7 loss to the Patriots.

Webb has been on Sean Payton’s staff in Denver for the last three seasons and he’s generated a lot of buzz as a head coaching candidate this month. Webb is also set for a second interview with the Raiders this week.

Webb played three seasons for the Bills as a backup to Josh Allen, who is also one of his closest friends. That would be an unusual relationship for a head coach and starting quarterback to have in the NFL, but the Bills could decide it is the right path for them to take after their latest playoff letdown.