Anthony Campanile will have second interview with Cardinals on Thursday

The Cardinals are getting closer to finding their new head coach.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jacksonville defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is flying to the desert to have his second interview with Arizona on Thursday.

Campanile, 43, just finished his first season as the club’s defensive coordinator. Jacksonville finished No. 8 in points allowed and No. 11 in yards allowed in 2025.

The Ravens and Dolphins have also shown interest in Campanile as a head coaching candidate, though Miami has since hired Jeff Hafley.

Jonathan Gannon was fired earlier this month after three seasons with the club.