Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Anthony Campanile will have second interview with Cardinals on Thursday

  
Published January 21, 2026 11:49 AM

The Cardinals are getting closer to finding their new head coach.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jacksonville defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is flying to the desert to have his second interview with Arizona on Thursday.

Campanile, 43, just finished his first season as the club’s defensive coordinator. Jacksonville finished No. 8 in points allowed and No. 11 in yards allowed in 2025.

The Ravens and Dolphins have also shown interest in Campanile as a head coaching candidate, though Miami has since hired Jeff Hafley.

Jonathan Gannon was fired earlier this month after three seasons with the club.