Ravens complete interview with Matt Nagy

  
Published January 11, 2026 01:50 PM

The Ravens have completed another interview with a head coaching candidate.

They announced that they interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Sunday. He is the fifth candidate to meet with the Ravens since they fired John Harbaugh last week.

Nagy has also either interviewed with or scheduled interviews with the Cardinals, Raiders and Titans in recent days. He has been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator since 2023 and was 34-31 as the Bears’ head coach from 2018-2021.

The Ravens have also interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb.