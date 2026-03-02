 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys LB Donovan Ezeiruaku had hip surgery

  
Published March 2, 2026 08:09 AM

Donovan Ezeiruaku is set for a key role at linebacker for the Cowboys as they transition to a 3-4 base look under new coordinator Christian Parker, but he’ll have some rehab work to do before he’ll be able to get on the field.

According to multiple reports, Ezeiruaku had hip surgery to repair a labrum injury. Ezeiruaku could be out until training camp as he recovers from the injury.

Ezeiruaku was a second-round pick last year and he started nine of his 17 appearances as a rookie. He had 40 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in those appearances.

The Cowboys are moving Marist Liufau to outside linebacker this offseason, but will need to add other bodies at the position with Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler, and Sam Williams set for free agency.