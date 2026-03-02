Cowboys LB Donovan Ezeiruaku had hip surgery

Donovan Ezeiruaku is set for a key role at linebacker for the Cowboys as they transition to a 3-4 base look under new coordinator Christian Parker, but he’ll have some rehab work to do before he’ll be able to get on the field.

According to multiple reports, Ezeiruaku had hip surgery to repair a labrum injury. Ezeiruaku could be out until training camp as he recovers from the injury.

Ezeiruaku was a second-round pick last year and he started nine of his 17 appearances as a rookie. He had 40 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in those appearances.

The Cowboys are moving Marist Liufau to outside linebacker this offseason, but will need to add other bodies at the position with Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler, and Sam Williams set for free agency.