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Mac Jones: No regrets about signing a two-year deal with 49ers

  
Published June 5, 2026 11:24 AM

Mac Jones had a strong run as the starting quarterback for the 49ers while Brock Purdy was injured last season, but there was no chance to cash in on that as a free agent this offseason.

Jones signed a two-year deal with the Niners as a free agent last year, which meant that a trade would be the only way for him to land a permanent starting position for the 2026 season. The 49ers expressed no interest in going that route from the first day of the offseason and Jones had to settle for a slight pay bump as part of a contract adjustment last month.

Some might see that as a missed opportunity, but Jones said on Thursday that he’d be on the street “if I was on a one-year deal and played like crap” so he’s got no regrets about his decision.

“Yeah, the one-year versus two-year thing is definitely a legit question, but it’ll all work out how it’s supposed to. . . . Whenever I’m needed, that’s my job, is to support Brock,” Jones said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “It’s his team, and he played very well towards the end of the year, and I feel like it was just a lot of fun. We want to continue that — the good vibes in there — and I’m looking forward to trying not to focus on the future, just focus on now.”

Last year’s toe issue was not Purdy’s first serious injury, so Jones could have another chance to impress the rest of the league this season. If not, he’ll have to hope memories are long enough to put him into consideration for starting jobs in 2027.