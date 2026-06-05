Sean Payton pleased with how fast Jaylen Waddle is picking up the Broncos’ offense

The Broncos have just started their Organized Team Activities, and newly acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is already impressing head coach Sean Payton.

Payton said he’s been pleased with what he’s seen from Waddle on the practice field.

“He’s had a good week,’’ Payton said, via the Denver Gazette. “He’s someone who picks things up real quick. He had a real good day [Wednesday]. You can just feel his instincts, his quickness and his ability to really not only run fast, but stop fast. So he’s doing well.”

The Broncos gave up a first-round pick and a third-round pick for Waddle, an investment they wouldn’t have made if they didn’t expect him to provide a big upgrade to their offense. It will take a lot more than looking good at OTAs for that investment to pay off, but so far, Payton likes what he sees.