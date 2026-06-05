 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton pleased with how fast Jaylen Waddle is picking up the Broncos’ offense

  
Published June 5, 2026 11:26 AM

The Broncos have just started their Organized Team Activities, and newly acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is already impressing head coach Sean Payton.

Payton said he’s been pleased with what he’s seen from Waddle on the practice field.

“He’s had a good week,’’ Payton said, via the Denver Gazette. “He’s someone who picks things up real quick. He had a real good day [Wednesday]. You can just feel his instincts, his quickness and his ability to really not only run fast, but stop fast. So he’s doing well.”

The Broncos gave up a first-round pick and a third-round pick for Waddle, an investment they wouldn’t have made if they didn’t expect him to provide a big upgrade to their offense. It will take a lot more than looking good at OTAs for that investment to pay off, but so far, Payton likes what he sees.