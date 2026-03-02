Dalton Risner’s wife announces he’s remaining with Bengals

Dalton Risner joined the Bengals shortly before the start of the 2025 season, but he won’t be waiting nearly as long to make his plans for 2026.

Risner’s wife announced on X.com Monday that her husband will remain with the Bengals. Risner is listed as No. 81 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

No terms of Risner’s agreement with the Bengals were included in his wife’s announcement.

Risner signed with the Bengals in late August and made 11 starts at right guard during the 2025 season. Risner started 19 games in two seasons with the Vikings before moving on to Cincinnati and started 62 games for the Broncos over his first four seasons in the league.

UPDATE 9:13 a.m. ET: Risner’s agents announced that it is a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.