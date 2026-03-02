 Skip navigation
Chiefs plan to release Jawaan Taylor

  
March 2, 2026

Veteran tackle Jawaan Taylor’s time is up in Kansas City.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs plan to release Taylor ahead of the start of the new league year on March 11. There is still a chance that the team could trade Taylor before making his release official, but his contract would seem to make that an unlikely outcome.

Taylor is set to make $20 million in salary and bonuses with a cap number north of $27 million. The Chiefs would clear $20 million under the cap with a trade or release and Taylor’s play in 2025 did little to suggest there will be a robust market for him at that price.

Taylor started 12 games before going on injured reserve with an elbow injury in December. He started 45 games in three seasons with the Chiefs and started 66 games for Jacksonville before moving to Kansas City.