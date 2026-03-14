Commanders agree to terms with Jerome Ford

The Commanders have made another addition at running back.

NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with Jerome Ford. It will be a one-year deal for Ford in Washington.

Ford was a Browns fifth-round pick in 2022 and he’s spent his entire NFL career in Cleveland. He started 18 games for the Browns over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but only carried the ball 24 times for 73 yards in his final season with the team.

Ford had 340 carries for 1,463 yards and seven touchdowns over his entire time with the team.

The Commanders also signed Rachaad White as a free agent this week and 2025 seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt is also due to return for the 2026 season.