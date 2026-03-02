 Skip navigation
Texans agree to trade Tytus Howard to Browns

  
Published March 2, 2026 08:02 AM

The Texans scoffed at chatter about a trade involving quarterback C.J. Stroud last week, but they have agreed to move another member of their roster once the new league year opens next month.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have agreed to trade offensive lineman Tytus Howard to the Browns. Cleveland will send a fifth-round pick to Houston in return for the veteran blocker.

Howard is heading into the final year of his current contract and was set to make $18 million in salary and bonuses with a cap number of nearly $28 million. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will get a three-year, $63 million extension as part of the trade.

Howard started at left guard in Houston last season and played right tackle for the Texans earlier in his career. The Browns have six offensive linemen on track for free agency, so the Howard trade represents a big move to begin remaking the offensive line in Cleveland.