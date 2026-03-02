Todd Bowles: Happy Jalen McMillan came back, has great football ahead of him

Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan closed his rookie season with seven touchdowns in the team’s final five regular season games, but a neck injury interfered with his ability to build on that in 2025.

McMillan missed the first 13 games of the season after getting injured in the preseason to add to woes at the position that included extended absences for Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. McMillan caught 12 passes in the team’s final four games and head coach Todd Bowles said last week that the wideout’s return was a positive sign of things to come.

“I was just happy to see him come back,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “There was a point in the season where I did not know if he would come back and then if he came back, I did not know if he would have the jitters, especially with the neck injury. I think the first game back he took a vicious hit and kind of fell on his neck and he got up like nothing happened and then I was happy after that. He is a very talented guy and he is a very passionate guy. I think he fits in great with the receiver room and he is a workhorse. He comes out to work everyday and I think he has some great football ahead of him.”

Evans is planning to check out what’s available to him as a free agent and his departure would make McMillan’s continued health and productivity even more significant to the Buccaneers’ offensive future.