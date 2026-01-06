Falcons request interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

The Falcons requested interviews with a couple of head coaching candidates on Monday and they’re getting the ball rolling on their General Manager search as well.

According to multiple reports, they have requested an interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham.

Cunningham has been a candidate for multiple vacancies around the league in recent years and was considered a finalist for the Commanders’ opening in 2024. He has spent the last four seasons with the Bears and worked for the Eagles and Ravens before joining GM Ryan Poles in Chicago.

Poles played college football at Boston College with Matt Ryan, who is expected to be the new president of football operations in Atlanta. That connection could help Cunningham’s chances of advancing beyond the finalist stage this time around, but there will be more candidates added to the mix before the Falcons are in position to hire anyone.