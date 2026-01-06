 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_haslam_260106.jpg
Can Browns have success with Haslam as owner?
nbc_pft_jaguars_260106.jpg
Could Lawrence win MVP?
nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_haslam_260106.jpg
Can Browns have success with Haslam as owner?
nbc_pft_jaguars_260106.jpg
Could Lawrence win MVP?
nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons request interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

  
Published January 6, 2026 08:20 AM

The Falcons requested interviews with a couple of head coaching candidates on Monday and they’re getting the ball rolling on their General Manager search as well.

According to multiple reports, they have requested an interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham.

Cunningham has been a candidate for multiple vacancies around the league in recent years and was considered a finalist for the Commanders’ opening in 2024. He has spent the last four seasons with the Bears and worked for the Eagles and Ravens before joining GM Ryan Poles in Chicago.

Poles played college football at Boston College with Matt Ryan, who is expected to be the new president of football operations in Atlanta. That connection could help Cunningham’s chances of advancing beyond the finalist stage this time around, but there will be more candidates added to the mix before the Falcons are in position to hire anyone.