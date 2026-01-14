John Harbaugh interviewing with Giants on Wednesday

John Harbaugh is starting to take in-person interviews.

According to multiple reports, Harbaugh is in New Jersey to meet with the Giants on Wednesday for his first known in-person interview after he was fired by the Ravens last week.

As has been widely noted, Harbaugh is expected to coach in 2026.

The Giants are one of the favorites to land Harbaugh, who reportedly is also set to meet with the Titans and Falcons this week.

While most teams with a head coach vacancy are surely interested in Harbaugh — who recorded a 180-113 regular-season record with a 13-11 postseason record in his 18 seasons with Baltimore — the former Ravens coach is set to be selective about the meetings he takes.

If Harbaugh and the Giants end up being a fit, New York can hire him immediately because the club has satisfied the requirements of the Rooney Rule. But it seems likely that Harbaugh will take more than one in-person meeting before deciding on his next stop.