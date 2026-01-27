 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll completes second interview for the Raiders’ head coaching job

  
Published January 27, 2026 11:16 AM

Brian Daboll remains in the mix for the head coaching job in Las Vegas.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Daboll completed a second interview for the job on Tuesday. Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb had second interviews with the team on Monday.

All three coaches have also interviewed for the Bills’ head coaching job. Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has also interviewed with the Raiders multiple times.

Daboll was fired by the Giants during the 2025 season after going 20-40-1 as their head coach. He is expected to be a candidate for offensive coordinator positions if he does not land one of the head coaching jobs still available.