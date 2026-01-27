Clark Hunt: There’s no doubt in my mind Travis Kelce can still play

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has not yet made it clear whether or not he intends to retire or return for the 2026 season.

Kelce is expected to make his intentions clear to the organization sooner than later. But ownership would like to see Kelce come back.

In a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he’s hopeful Kelce plays his 14th season.

“Well as an organization, we certainly hope that he will come back,” Hunt said. “He had another great year, maybe not on par with where he was four or five years ago, but still had over 800 yards, and was really one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball for us. So there’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play. We’re trying to be respectful and let him have the time that he needs to make a decision.

“He has sort of a busy offseason coming up with his engagement and marriage, so we want to be respectful and give him the time he needs to make a decision. But we certainly hope that he’ll be back.”

Kelce, 36, played all 17 games in 2025, recording 76 receptions for 851 yards with five touchdowns — leading the Chiefs in all three categories. He was a Pro Bowler for the 11th consecutive season.