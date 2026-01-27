 Skip navigation
Bills promote Joe Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach

  
Published January 27, 2026 11:52 AM

There’s a new Brady in the AFC East.

Well, Joe Brady was already there, as offensive coordinator of the Bills since 2022. Now, with Sean McDermott out, Brady is in.

PFT has confirmed that the Bills have given Brady a five-year deal to assume the reins of a team that the organization believes is Super Bowl ready.

Brady, 36, had multiple interviews for 2026 vacancies. He completed two interviews with the Raiders.

But the Bills made the decision to stick with a guy they know. The guy who was part of the failure to break through (as owner Terry Pegula called it) the “proverbial playoff wall” for the past four seasons.

Brady arrived as the quarterbacks coach in 2022. He became the interim offensive coordinator in 2023, after the in-season firing of Ken Dorsey.

Brady previously worked as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator, from 2020 to 2021.

So, basically, the end result of the latest failure to get to the Super Bowl was the firing of the head coach — and the promotion of the G.M. and the offensive coordinator.