Eagles set up in-person interview with Sean Mannion for offensive coordinator

It looks like the Eagles are getting closer to finding their next offensive coordinator.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Philadelphia is bringing in Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion for an in-person interview this week.

This will be Mannion’s second interview with the club, as he previously met virtually with the Eagles.

Mannion, 33, just finished his first year as Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach, having replaced the legendary Tom Clements. It was his second year on the Packers’ staff, as he served as an offensive assistant in 2024.

A Rams third-round pick in 2015, Mannion served as a backup for the franchise for his first four seasons. He then bounced between the Vikings and Seahawks for the rest of his playing career. Mannion appeared in a total of 14 games with three starts, throwing for 573 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.