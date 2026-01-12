 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons announce completed interview with John Harbaugh

  
Published January 12, 2026 03:49 PM

At least one team has now formally spoken with John Harbaugh about their head coaching vacancy.

The Falcons announced that they have completed an interview with Harbaugh on Monday afternoon.

After firing General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris last week, Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters that Harbaugh would “certainly be a candidate we would want to spend some time with.” That has now happened.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that Harbaugh has also been conducting “preliminary and extensive phone calls” with the Giants, Titans, Browns, Raiders, and Cardinals. At this point, he’s trying to decide who he’ll meet with this week and into next week before making a decision. But Harbaugh is expected to coach in 2026 and not potentially go

Atlanta made the widely expected hiring of Matt Ryan as president of football official on Saturday. With plenty of options, Harbaugh will have to determine if he’d like to work with Ryan or any other number of front-office executives when choosing his next spot.