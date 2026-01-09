 Skip navigation
Arthur Blank: John Harbaugh is certainly a candidate we want to spend some time with

  
Published January 9, 2026 02:30 PM

The Falcons are looking to hire a president of football for an organizational reset after firing General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris.

But no matter who team owner Arthur Blank hires for that role — Matt Ryan is widely expected to get the job sooner than later — there is one head coaching candidate that the Falcons will have interest in: former Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

In his Thursday press conference, Blank was asked about Harbaugh as a potential candidate.

“Well, I mean, John has been one of the most successful coaches in the last 20 years in our league,” Blank said, via transcript from the team. “Has won at every level, and so he would certainly be a candidate we would want to spend some time with. Whether or not he would have an interest in Atlanta, I don’t know. I read earlier today he’s not taking any interviews this week and probably will start this coming week, so I’m sure we’ll have him on our cycle, assuming he’s willing to take an interview with us.”

Harbaugh is sure to have his share of suitors over the course of the next few weeks if he elects, as expected, to continue coaching in 2026. In his 18 years as Ravens head coach, Harbaugh was 180-113 in the regular season with a 13-11 postseason record.