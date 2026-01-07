Report: Ravens request interviews with Anthony Weaver, Klint Kubiak

We now know two candidates to replace John Harbaugh as head coach of the Ravens.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Baltimore has put in requests to interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Weaver, 45, has plenty of experience in Baltimore’s organization. He was a Ravens second-round pick in 2022 and played four seasons for the franchise before finishing his career with the Texans.

While Weaver has coached at various stops around the league since 2012, he was the Ravens defensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2021 before being promoted to assistant head coach in 2022, serving in that role for two seasons.

He’s been with the Dolphins since 2024.

Kubiak has now been requested by five teams in this coaching cycle as he gears up to finish his first season as Seahawks offensive coordinator. Seattle finished the year No. 3 in points scored and No. 8 in total yards.