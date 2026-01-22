Falcons complete General Manager interview with James Liipfert

The Falcons announced the completion of an interview with a General Manager candidate on Thursday.

They have met with Texans assistant GM James Liipfert. It is the first interview that the Falcons have announced for the position.

Liipfert has been with the Texans since 2018 and was promoted to his current position last year. He was previously the director of college scouting and he worked with Texans GM Nick Caserio while in the Patriots’ organization from 2009-2017.

The Falcons have also requested interviews with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.