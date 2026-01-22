 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Falcons complete General Manager interview with James Liipfert

  
Published January 22, 2026 02:02 PM

The Falcons announced the completion of an interview with a General Manager candidate on Thursday.

They have met with Texans assistant GM James Liipfert. It is the first interview that the Falcons have announced for the position.

Liipfert has been with the Texans since 2018 and was promoted to his current position last year. He was previously the director of college scouting and he worked with Texans GM Nick Caserio while in the Patriots’ organization from 2009-2017.

The Falcons have also requested interviews with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.