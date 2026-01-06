 Skip navigation
Browns request interview with Ravens OC Todd Monken

  
Published January 6, 2026 03:58 PM

After firing Kevin Stefanski on Monday, the Browns have put in a request to interview a former assistant for the vacancy who now works for a division rival.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cleveland has requested to speak with Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Monken, 59, has been with the Ravens for the last three seasons. But he was also the Browns’ OC under former head coach Freddie Kitchens in 2019. Kitchens called plays for Cleveland that season.

The Ravens have finished No. 6, No. 1, and No. 16 in yards and No. 4, No. 3, and No. 11 in points in the team’s last three seasons under Monken.

A longtime assistant at the college and pro level, Monken was the Southern Miss head coach from 2013-2015, going 13-25. But the program went 9-5 with a bowl appearance in his third and final season there, with Monken named the 2015 Conference USA coach of the year.

After that season, Monken was hired by the Buccaneers to be their offensive coordinator.