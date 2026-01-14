Ravens announce interview with Jim Schwartz

The Ravens have wrapped up another head coaching interview.

The team announced the completion of their meeting with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Wednesday. It’s the ninth interview they have conducted since firing John Harbaugh last week and several more are expected to take place before they move to another round of meetings.

Schwartz, who was a Ravens assistant from 1996-1998, has also interviewed for the vacancy in Cleveland. He went 29-51 over five seasons as the Lions’ head coach.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said at a Tuesday press conference that he’s “very intrigued” by coaches like Schwartz who were hot coaching candidates and did not find great success in their first stops as a head coach. Brian Flores, Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Nagy, Vance Joseph, and Schwartz’s former boss in Cleveland Kevin Stefanski are others who fall into that category.