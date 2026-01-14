 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Ravens announce interview with Jim Schwartz

  
Published January 14, 2026 12:21 PM

The Ravens have wrapped up another head coaching interview.

The team announced the completion of their meeting with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Wednesday. It’s the ninth interview they have conducted since firing John Harbaugh last week and several more are expected to take place before they move to another round of meetings.

Schwartz, who was a Ravens assistant from 1996-1998, has also interviewed for the vacancy in Cleveland. He went 29-51 over five seasons as the Lions’ head coach.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said at a Tuesday press conference that he’s “very intrigued” by coaches like Schwartz who were hot coaching candidates and did not find great success in their first stops as a head coach. Brian Flores, Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Nagy, Vance Joseph, and Schwartz’s former boss in Cleveland Kevin Stefanski are others who fall into that category.