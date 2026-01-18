Titans schedule second interview with Jeff Hafley

The Dolphins aren’t the only team planning a second interview with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Titans have scheduled a second meeting with Hafley on Tuesday. It was previously reported that Hafley will be meeting with the Dolphins.

Should all go well in that interview with Miami, Hafley could wind up with the Dolphins job before he moves on to Tennessee. The interest from both teams suggests that there’s a good chance Hafley will wind up being a head coach somewhere before this year’s coaching carousel stops spinning.

With the Giants hiring John Harbaugh and the Falcons hiring Kevin Stefanski, there are currently seven head coaching vacancies around the league.