caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Titans schedule second interview with Jeff Hafley

  
Published January 18, 2026 08:51 AM

The Dolphins aren’t the only team planning a second interview with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Titans have scheduled a second meeting with Hafley on Tuesday. It was previously reported that Hafley will be meeting with the Dolphins.

Should all go well in that interview with Miami, Hafley could wind up with the Dolphins job before he moves on to Tennessee. The interest from both teams suggests that there’s a good chance Hafley will wind up being a head coach somewhere before this year’s coaching carousel stops spinning.

With the Giants hiring John Harbaugh and the Falcons hiring Kevin Stefanski, there are currently seven head coaching vacancies around the league.